Texas State student president apologizes after ‘racist’ posts were uncovered

Related Coverage Texas State student who penned ‘racist’ editorial fired from paper

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The student government president at Texas State University has apologized after posts to his Instagram account were referred to by the university president as both racist and offensive.

University President Denise M. Trauth said student Connor Clegg posted the content to his social media accounts in 2014 and 2017.

“I have said before that racism in any manifestation is abhorrent. We expect our students to uphold the university’s core values of diversity, inclusion and unity – especially our student government leaders,” Trauth said, adding she hopes Clegg’s apology truly reflects his sentiments.

Trauth said the responsibility of representing students comes with the expectation that they “treat each other with dignity and respect.”

Student newspaper The University Star posted screenshots of Clegg’s now deactivated Instagram account, which were also sent by concerned students to KXAN. At least two of the photos show Clegg taking selfies with Asian people on the street accompanied by captions that read, “Got ’em again. #selfie #kimjongil #kpop #asianfellows #pearlharborwasbad #—holes #selfiebombrevenge #gottheir—.”

In an interview with the Star, Clegg said the photos were taken the summer before he started Texas State. “It was stupid, it’s high school, locker room talk if even,” he said.

In November, Clegg was interviewed by KXAN in response to an editorial in the student newspaper written by another student that was widely condemned as racist.

“These individuals knowingly allowed divisive, racist material to stain the reputation of this great University,” Clegg said, referring to the newspaper staff.