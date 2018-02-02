Subway in West Campus robbed by woman with weapon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are responding to an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in West Campus. The robbery happened exactly two weeks after two Subways, also in West Campus, were robbed by a woman with a similar description.

Officers were called at 8:49 p.m. Friday to the Subway at 500 W. MLK Blvd. The suspect was described by witnesses as a black woman with a gray shirt and black jacket with a red flower.

She left northbound on San Antonio Street, UT police say. People were asked to avoid the area and call 911 immediately if they see the suspect.

The Subway at 500 W. MLK was the one Subway restaurant in West Campus that was not hit in the robberies two weeks ago.