AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 10-year-old boy hit by a car in east Austin Friday morning is expected to be OK.

He was hit near 1200 Montopolis Drive — close to the Montopolis Recreation Center — at 7:09 a.m. He has minor injuries and said he didn’t want to go to the hospital, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police were heading to the scene and say they do not yet know if the driver stayed.