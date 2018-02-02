Pregnant cow found shot, left for dead in East Texas

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — A cow in Athens was found shot three times and left for dead.

It happened on Farm to Market 59 and, nearly one week after it happened, the cow’s owner is now looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Lacey Loftis said she came home Friday to feed her cattle and horses. “I got out the tractor and they always come running.”

On that day she said one of them was not among the others. “She was over in this pasture behind the hay bales.”

Hiding, scared and afraid to move — the video shows the gunshot wounds. Her tongue hanging out, barely able to breath.

“She still came up to me when she saw that I had hay. She was going to try to eat,” said Loftis.

Loftis said she put the cow in a smaller area and began calling around to other ranchers to see if someone could help her.

“We had to put her down. The bullet that went through the bottom part of her mouth left her tongue hanging out. Her entire jaw was broken. Maybe paralyzed,” said Loftis.

The cow was just months from giving birth. “These cows are basically family. They provide for me and my children. They are a big reason why I have this ranch,” said Loftis.

Because the person or people responsible have not been caught, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department spent Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday knocking on doors in the surrounding area trying to find someone with information.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, “It’s a felony offense to do this. A lot of people that have livestock, it’s their livelyhood and it shouldn’t be tolerated.”

“Whoever did this did it on purpose. I just want to see it justified. Right is right and wrong is wrong and this was wrong,” said Loftis.

People from the community have helped provide money for a reward to anyone with information leading to the person responsible.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says that anyone who knows anything to please speak up, your information provided will remain anonymous.

