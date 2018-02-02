Photo shows Congresswoman playing Candy Crush during State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Members of Congress look at thier cell phones during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (WCMH) – U.S. Rep Brenda Lawrence (D-Michigan) was spotted playing Candy Crush on her phone Tuesday while President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union speech.

Image metadata shows that the photo was taken at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The Detroit News and WWJ-TV reported Lawrence’s office declined to comment on the photo. The photo began to go viral after it was first published by the Daily Mail.

While Lawrence appears to be playing Candy Crush or one of its variants, Beatty appears to be going over a press release that was sent after the speech.

A spokesperson for Beatty’s office told NBC4, “At the State of the Union, the address itself was available well in advance of the delivery of the speech. Congresswoman Beatty read the speech prior to attending the address. Just as a vast majority the Democratic and Republican Party colleagues in the House were also reviewing the speech and working on their statements in advance.”

Watson Coleman appears to be reading tweets about the speech

