PetSmart groomer fired after video shows her aggressively handling dog

KATY, Texas (KXAN) — A viral video of a PetSmart grooming employee handling a dog aggressively ended with the employee getting fired.

Brooke Vowers dropped her dog off at the PetSmart at 19945 Katy Freeway in Katy, Texas the other day to get groomed. When she came back to pick up her dog, a lady came up to her and said she had a video of how the groomer treated the dog. The woman said she had been waiting to meet the dog’s owner so she could show them what happened.

In the video, the groomer can be seen trimming the dog’s fur around its neck and face. As the dog tries to move, the groomer grabs the dog by its snout and pulls its head back. When it appears the dog is resisting, the groomer grabs the dog aggressively by its ear. The woman taping the video can be heard saying “You’re going to lose your f—–g job” as she stops the recording.

“She sent me this video and [I] am sick to my stomach about it and will not be going back!!!!!!!!!” wrote Vowers in a Facebook post Thursday with the video.

Within hours, PetsSmart wrote on its Facebook page that the associate is no longer with the company.

Click on the video below to watch it: