Pep rally for Eagles QB Nick Foles held at his Austin-area elementary school

Bridge Point Elementary in Austin showing support for hometown boy Nick Foles. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though it’s been years since Nick Foles stepped inside the halls of his Eanes Independent School District elementary school, the football player now headed to the Super Bowl is being cheered on by his littlest fans.

On Friday, the students at Foles’ elementary school, Bridge Point, held a pep rally for the NFL player. Outside the school, there are words of encouragement on the lawn. The school put up signs that read: Go Nick Go and #FlyEaglesFly!

During the pep rally, the children even sang a song to cheer him on!

Foles went on to graduate from Westlake High School. KXAN’s Chris Tavarez spoke with Foles’ coach during his time with the Chaparrals. 

Here’s hoping a hometown boy takes home the trophy on Sunday.

You can watch Super Bowl LII on KXAN starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.

