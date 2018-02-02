Man who died in fiery car crash on South MoPac identified

Related Coverage Car fire kills person on South MoPac Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who died in a one-car crash on the frontage road of South Mopac early Sunday morning has been identified.

Charles Kagai, 42, was traveling southbound on MoPac around 5 a.m. when his car left the road and crashed into trees near the Capital of Texas Highway exit. Kagai’s vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, then caught fire.

Kagai died at the scene of the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detective at 512-974-5576.