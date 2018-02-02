Man who died in fiery car crash on South MoPac identified

Daryan Jones Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who died in a one-car crash on the frontage road of South Mopac early Sunday morning has been identified.

Charles Kagai, 42, was traveling southbound on MoPac around 5 a.m. when his car left the road and crashed into trees near the Capital of Texas Highway exit. Kagai’s vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, then caught fire.

Kagai died at the scene of the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detective at 512-974-5576.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s