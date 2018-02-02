Meet Georgetown’s 4-year-old football whiz kid

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Madden Crawford latches on to football factoids — fitting for a kid named Madden.

“He’s just a regular little boy. He just has an excellent memory,” Madden’s mom, Kimri Crawford, said.

Madden’s a 4-year-old football whiz kid with a video that’s been seen nearly 400,000 times on Facebook.

Just dad and son hanging out on the couch talking shop, but Madden amazes all throwing out names and jersey numbers for teams and players across the NFL.

“He can remember things that he should not remember from years ago when you think about it it was really a quarter of his life ago,” his mom said.

Even the Super Bowl participants are no match for Madden.

“We want people to know that we didn’t teach him anything. We didn’t sit him down and make him learn football,” Kimri said.

A Cowboys fan to his core, this whiz kid really has learned to love the good and not so good of football.

“I mean, we knew our kid was amazing of course we did, but it’s crazy that everybody else thinks so too.”