Father of Nassar victims lunges at doctor in court

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (KXAN/AP/NBC) — The father of three of the girls former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is accused of molesting lunged at Nassar in court Friday.

Randall Margraves’s daughters had finished testifying and the judge asked him if he had anything to say. He initially requested the judge let him be alone with Nassar.

“I would ask you to, as part of this sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he said. The judge said she could not let him do that, so he asked for one minute. When she denied him again, he said “Well, I’m gonna have to come in” as he lunged at the doctor on the stand and was taken down by security officers.

“Let me at him, son of a (explative),” he can be heard saying in a video from the courtroom. He was later escorted out.

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words,” not violence.

“This is letting [Nassar] have this power over us,” she said. “We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us.”

Nassar faces another long prison sentence on top of the two he has already received. He was sentenced to 60 years on federal child-pornography charges and another 40 to 175 years on state charges that he abused women and girls while working for Michigan State University.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered an investigation into Karolyi Ranch outside Houston, where Nassar had worked and numerous gymnasts have trained including Olympian Simone Biles.