Del Valle student arrested after tweeting about ‘school shooter’

Related Coverage All clear given at Del Valle High School after threat

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 18-year-old student who tweeted about a “school shooter” while students at Del Valle High School were sheltering in place has been charged with False Alarm/Report.

Jeremiah Torres replied to a KXAN tweet Thursday morning about the shelter in place, mentioning a school shooter. KXAN replied “Where are you hearing that? We’re only able to report what we confirm.” In response, Torres wrote, “All students at the high school” were saying it. KXAN replied that it had not heard that. Torres’ tweets have since been deleted.

An assistant principal, who is related to Torres, saw the thread and “called him and told him he needed to stop reporting a false emergency and give his phone to school officials,” according to an affidavit. When he refused to give up his phone, she called a deputy with the school resource unit, who arrested Torres on a charge of making a false report.

“Torres told me that he had made the tweet reporting a school shooter. He told me that he had no proof of a shooter and had just heard a rumor that someone at the campus had a weapon,” the officer wrote in an affidavit.

Torres’ bond was set at $1,500, and he bonded out of custody in the Travis County Jail. He tweeted around 12:43 a.m. “All I gotta say is everyone gotta experience jail once,” and “If you think a jail cell won’t change you. You’re wrong my friend,” around 1:41 a.m. Around the same time, he tweeted “I put my girl thru a lot of pain today, and i never want that to happen again.”

A spokesperson with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the shelter-in-place stemmed from a report they received that a student might have brought a weapon to school. The Del Valle Independent School District said authorities deemed the campus safe but did not indicate if a weapon was found or from whom the original threat came.

I put my girl thru a lot of pain today, and i never want that to happen again. Best believe after today I realized a lot of shit about myself. — JERM (@jeremiahtorre14) February 2, 2018

If you think a jail cell won’t change you. You’re wrong my friend — JERM (@jeremiahtorre14) February 2, 2018

All I gotta say is everyone gotta experience jail once. — JERM (@jeremiahtorre14) February 2, 2018