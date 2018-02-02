City wants to postpone Major League Soccer stadium discussion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council will likely delay discussing potential Major League Soccer sites at its Feb. 15 meeting.

A memo sent Friday to the mayor and council from the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) requests the council postpone the Feb. 15 item as it continues to work on possible properties that can be used. “It is staff’s intention to request a postponement without a definitive future Council date,” the memo states.

This memo comes just one week after Precourt Sports Ventures, the company hoping to bring Columbus Crew to Austin, announced it’ll no longer consider Butler Shores at Town Lake Metro Park/Toomey Fields as a potential site, leaving Guerrero Metro Park and 10414 McKalla Place in north Austin as possible sites. Butler Shores was ruled out after council members and various groups criticized the parkland location as an MLS site.

In response to the memo, Precourt Sports Ventures released a statement saying they had already anticipated the postponement. “As we’ve narrowed down potential sites, we’ve identified numerous factors that need to be analyzed to make the best decision for both the community and the soccer club,” wrote Precourt.

With Guerrero Park still on the list of possible locations, the Montopolis Neighborhood Association along with numerous neighborhood associations and groups will hold a rally at the park on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12:30 p.m. to get the park removed from the list.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is following the new push for a stadium around the east side of Lady Bird Lake on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and KXAN News at 10 p.m.