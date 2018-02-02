Camp Lucy’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Dinner

By Published:
Camp Lucy
Camp Lucy

Executive Chef of Camp Lucy, Chef Rob McMahon showed off his New Orleans style BBQ Shrimp & Grits which will be on the menu at the 3rd annual Mardi Gras Masquerade dinner being held at Camp Lucy for Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2018. This year the live entertainment will feature Miss Lavelle White & the five piece L Men Band, including Grammy Winner Kaz Kazanoff. Tickets to the event are $89 each and include the family style dinner, two cocktails and Mardi-Gras Mask & Beads are available on Eventbrite. More information, including a special package with overnight luxury accommodations at Camp Lucy, is avaialble at www.camplucy.com or by email at supperclub@camplucy.com

 

 

Sponsored by Camp Lucy. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s