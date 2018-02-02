Camp Lucy’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Dinner

Executive Chef of Camp Lucy, Chef Rob McMahon showed off his New Orleans style BBQ Shrimp & Grits which will be on the menu at the 3rd annual Mardi Gras Masquerade dinner being held at Camp Lucy for Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2018. This year the live entertainment will feature Miss Lavelle White & the five piece L Men Band, including Grammy Winner Kaz Kazanoff. Tickets to the event are $89 each and include the family style dinner, two cocktails and Mardi-Gras Mask & Beads are available on Eventbrite. More information, including a special package with overnight luxury accommodations at Camp Lucy, is avaialble at www.camplucy.com or by email at supperclub@camplucy.com

Sponsored by Camp Lucy. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.