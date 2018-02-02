Caldwell County deputy shot while responding to a call

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and taken to the hospital Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a call on Hidden Oak Road in Dale, Texas, around midnight. That’s when someone fired at them. One deputy was shot multiple times.

Two people are being questioned in the case, according to the sheriff’s office. The Texas Rangers will lead the investigation.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide new details on KXAN News Today. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

