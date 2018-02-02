Burnet CISD substitute teacher accused of attempted indecency with a child

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A 22-year-old man who was a bus driver and substitute teacher with Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is accused of trying to “initiate inappropriate contact” with a teenager.

The district says Daniel Dilworth, who was hired in September of 2016, tried to reach out to the teenager when he wasn’t on the clock. In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent Keith McBurnett says the incident took place after hours and did not occur on school property or at a district event.

According to court records, the allegations stemmed from June of last year. However, the district does not indicate if the incident involved a student. McBurnett adds, “There is no reason to believe this incident is related in any way to his employment with Burnet CISD.”

Dilworth has since been fired and was booked into the Burnet County Jail on Feb. 1. He is currently charged with attempted indecency with a child.

While the district has no record of reported incidents involving Dilworth, the district is encouraging parents and students to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information.