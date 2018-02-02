Boy Scouts of America Parade will close Congress Avenue Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Boy Scouts of America will hold their annual parade Saturday morning which will create some closures in downtown Austin.

The event will close Congress Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Feb. 3 from Lady Bird Lake to the Texas State Capitol, many side streets will also be shut down for the event. All lanes should reopen in downtown Austin around noon.

During the march, scouts of all ages from Texas will march up Congress Avenue to the Capitol in celebration of the 69th Annual Report to State Parade. Once they reach the Capitol, they will gather on the South Steps for a special Eagle Scout Rededication Ceremony.

To travel north or south, consider Interstate 35, Red River Street, Lamar Boulevard or Guadalupe Street. East and west drivers have the option of 15th Street and Riverside Drive.