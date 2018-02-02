Baby found dead after being left in car overnight

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A 2-month-old baby was found dead in western New Mexico after authorities say the child was left in a car overnight.

The Gallup Independent reports the parents called authorities Wednesday morning after the child was discovered to be not breathing outside their rural home west of Gallup.

According to a Gallup Fire Department report, the parents drove to meet an ambulance. EMTs pronounced the baby dead.

The cause of the death has not been determined. The body was sent to the state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque.

Tribal police are investigating the death because the parents’ home is located in the Navajo Nation.

