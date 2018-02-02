Austin airport visitors ate tons of brisket, thousands of tacos in 2017

Daryan Jones Published: Updated:
Brisket at the Texas Monthly's Barbecue Fest on Nov. 5, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Brisket at the Texas Monthly's Barbecue Fest on Nov. 5, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport broke its passenger traffic record for an eighth consecutive year. More tellingly, it sold tons and tons of brisket.

In 2017, 13.8 million travelers passed through the Austin airport, which is 11.5 percent more than the year before. Passengers consumed 61.5 tons of brisket, 684,199 breakfast tacos and 18,300 bottles of Shiner Bock beer.

To keep up with growth, the airport is expanding the terminal, airfield and parking services, as well as increasing the jet movement and parking area by 36 acres. A new six-story parking garage is also expected to open in 2018.

