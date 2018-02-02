4 Alabama students taken to hospital after drinking washing detergent

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four high school students in Alabama were taken to the hospital Thursday after they drank washing detergent mixed with water.

The incident happened at Pelham High School, which is just south of Birmingham, some time between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

The students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Two were taken by ambulance, and two were taken via private vehicle or by their parents. All have since been released.

The Pelham City Schools spokesperson Nicole Knight says the school is still investigating what happened.

WIAT asked Knight if this was related to the infamous “Tide Pod Challenge,” but she couldn’t confirm. She was also unsure if the students will be disciplined.