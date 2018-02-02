150 marijuana plants found in ‘elaborate’ home operation near Dripping Springs

150 plants seized in marijuana grow operation in the 11200 block of West Cave Boulevard near Dripping Springs, Texas. (Hays County Sheriff's Office Photo)
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies say an elaborate marijuana growing operation was discovered during a felony search warrant at a house in Dripping Springs on Wednesday.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office found around 150 marijuana plants, as well as methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms at the house in the 11200 block of West Cave Boulevard, in a subdivision about seven miles north of Dripping Springs.

Twenty-one-year-old Tori Halenza was arrested at the house around 6:30 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She remains in the Hays County Jail with bond set at $35,000.

Tori Halenza, left, and Justin Bourdon. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)
Another suspect, 43-year-old Jason Bourdon, has not been found. He is described by the sheriff’s office as a white male, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

Additional charges may be filed pending lab results. Anyone with information on Bourdon’s location is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Halenza was one of eight people arrested during the investigation into a spree of vehicle burglaries around Dripping Springs in October 2017. She was arrested on a failure to appear and failure to ID fugitive warrant.

