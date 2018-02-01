Young Justin Timberlake fan implores star for ticket, says ‘I’ll pay you back’

Young Rocco asked Justin Timberlake to spot him a concert ticket (WCMH Photo)
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A young Central Ohio Justin Timberlake fan is asking the pop star to spot him a ticket to his upcoming concert.

Sam Kurilko shared a video with NBC4 showing her four-year-old son Rocco trying to explain to Timberlake why he needs tickets to the May 7 concert at Nationwide Arena.

Kurilko wrote:

This morning I had to explain to Rocco that to go to concerts you have to buy tickets, he told me he wanted to buy tickets to Justin Timberlake’s concert in May, here in Columbus. However, I made him put majority of his savings into his bank account and he wanted to use the rest for our Disney World trip coming up. He went on to ask how he could earn money to buy tickets to the concert, so we talked about that for a bit.. then he started raiding the couch cushions for change. In the meantime, I got in the shower and he recorded a video on his phone (which he later showed me) Here it is for your viewing pleasure!! He legit asked Justin Timberlake for a ticket & he would “pay him back” when he saved up enough money!!

Kurilko says Rocco is a huge Justin Timberlake fan and the ‘sweetest little guy ever.’

Justin Timberlake comes to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on May 7. He’s also performing in the Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

Justin Timberlake performs at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Todd Bynum)
