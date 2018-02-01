Use this App to Save Big this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away. Sara Skirboll Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot joined us in the studio to help share top gift ideas that your recipient will be sure to fall in love with. A recent survey from RetailMeNot says that 30% of consumers wait until just two or three days before Valentine’s Day to purchase gifts, so if you haven’t picked out the perfect gift yet, you’re way ahead of the game. Let’s get started! Before you begin your shopping make sure you visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app to save time and money when you’re shopping at your favorite retailers. In fact, we can help you save up to 70% on your Valentine’s Day gifts.

First, you can’t go wrong with a fresh bouquet of flowers. FTD has everything from classic roses and lilies like these to exotic mixes. You can get 20% of all arrangements, plus an additional $10 cash back on FTD.com. Sara found the perfect carry-on from Away luggage. It’s a thoughtfully-designed, virtually unbreakable piece of luggage that comes with a lifetime guarantee. Plus, it comes in an array of colors like this pink one for Valentine’s Day. The coolest part is that it has a TSA-approved built in battery that will charge any USB device. Austin has one of four brick and mortar stores in the country at the Domain. The carry-ones start at $225. Visit the Away store at the Domain

Sara loves to give a gift that has a good story behind it and High West Whiskey is perfect for Valentine’s Day because it was founded together by a married couple. The husband was a former biochemist who saw parallels between chemistry and distilling. He was inspired to open his open distillery, so he and his wife relocated to Utah because of it’s little known whiskey history and his love for the Old West, hence the name High West. The collection of ryes and bourbons is made with high quality ingredients and created with top notch processes. You can find this at Total Wine starting at around $32.

Perfume is a go-to Valentine’s Day gift and if you want to refresh your fragrance wardrobe, I discovered two new floral scents that will make you long for springtime. Philosophy skin care, fragrance and bath & body products with inspirational and uplifting quotes on their packaging is a favorite of many. One of their newest fragrances, Loveswept, is a lively, yet romantic fragrance. It’s a soft floral scent that inspires women to be energized, happy and to live each day with passion. Philosophy will help spread the love this Valentine’s Day and will contribute 1% of sales to the hope & grace fund and will award financial grants to organizations that empower women. The 2 oz bottle is $49 and you can find this at Ulta who is offering $3.50 off when you spend $15 or more. Kate Spade New York is known for their bright, cheerful and chic handbags and accessories and this aesthetic shines through in her fragrances. Live Colorfully is a mix of florals, citrus and musk. The notes actually shift throughout the day, just like your mood may change from playful to sophisticated. The rainbow-hued bottle is capped with a lucite stopper with the signature Kate Spade bow.

