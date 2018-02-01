Stripper paid by student to perform at Round Rock ISD middle school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stripper was called to a job in northwest Austin Thursday, but much to her surprise it was at a middle school.

A Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson says a student called the “entertainer” and paid for her by using his parent’s credit card. When she showed up the address on School House Lane, she quickly realized it was Grisham Middle School and called the front office, reporting the prank.

The woman did not enter the school, a district spokesperson said.

The student was identified and is facing disciplinary action.