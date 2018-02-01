Robbery near UT charter school in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in east Austin, and they are working to find the suspect.

The UT Police Department issued a notification around 3:30 a.m. Thursday because the incident happened at 2205 E. 7th Street near the UT Charter School. It was not near the main campus.

The victim said the suspect was a heavyset black man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7. He was wearing a black and red hat, black clothing, Jordan shoes, a grill mouthpiece and had a mustache/goatee.

Anyone with information about the case can call UTPD at 512-471-4441 extension 9. UTPD says people should walk in pairs or a group and always be aware of their surroundings.