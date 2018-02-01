Pink tap water propels local environmentalists to start ‘no dripping sewage’ campaign

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – A group of Dripping Spring residents will be gathering Thursday night to begin a campaign to stop the city of Dripping Springs from releasing treated wastewater into Onion Creek. The city began discussions in 2016 when it applied for a permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to dump one million gallons of treated wastewater a day into the creek to keep up with the growing population.

People who live in the area say the water could potentially contaminate the water people drink from their faucets every day. In early December, a dye trace test was conducted by the Hays Trinity Ground Water Conservation District to see how surface water in Onion Creek recharges the Trinity Aquifer. Soon after, one woman noticed her water was pink and was told by plumbers it was due to the dye trace test.

Residents say the pink water is evidence that dumping treated wastewater into the creek will directly impact some homes that use well water. Dripping Springs Mayor Todd Purcell responded with a statement saying, “The preliminary dye trace results appear to indicate that there is a connection between some wells in the area and water in Onion Creek. The public water supply wells do not appear to be affected.”

The statement continues by saying only three private wells showed traces of dye from the study.

“Our draft permit includes some of the most stringent effluent limits of any discharge permit in the State of Texas and the level of surface water protection specified in the permit will ensure protection of groundwater quality,” reads Purcell’s statement.

Purcell says the city doesn’t plan to release treated wastewater into Onion Creek anytime soon and are committed to reusing 100 percent of the water between the city’s irrigation land and reuse agreements.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with those heading the “No Dripping Sewage” campaign tonight on KXAN News at 6.