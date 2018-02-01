Man dies after falling into tire shredder at Houston-area plant

Genan, Inc. is the largest tire recycling plant in the world
Genan, Inc. is the largest tire recycling plant in the world (KTRK Photo)

SHELDON, Texas (KXAN/CNN) — A man died last week after he fell into a tire shredder at a Houston-area recycling plant where he worked, according to his family’s attorney.

Byron Jones, 26, had only been on the job at Genan, Inc. for four days when his co-workers reported him missing Friday. They later found him caught in a machine he hadn’t been able to get out of. His family’s attorney says they intend to file a lawsuit in his death.

Genan, Inc. told CNN affiliate KTRK that it had no comment at this time. The plant in Sheldon where Jones worked is the largest tire recycling facility in the world, according to the company website. Information from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration shows it has never had an accident there before.

Jones leaves behind a family and a 3-year-old daughter. Federal investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.

