Longtime Austin barbecue joint near UT campus closing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For one central Austin barbecue joint, the pit is shutting off.

Ruby’s BBQ restaurant, near the University of Texas campus, announced it’s closing later this month.

“At this point, I believe [owner Pat Mares] probably fed me more than my mother over the years,” said Paul Minor, laughing. A self-proclaimed longtime customer who says he’s been making the trek to the barbecue restaurant since it opened back in the late ’80s.

Minor is not the only one, for nearly 30 years, Ruby’s BBQ, located at 512 W. 29th St., has been serving Austinites everything from brisket and sausage to ribs and smoked chicken.

However, the manager says the changing food scene with the added rise in costs both in food and property have led to this decision.

“I’m definitely sad to see another great Austin institution have to close due to circumstances that are becoming all too familiar,” Minor said.

The restaurant’s manager says they’re still working on a specific date to close.