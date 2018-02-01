Graphic Snapchat images of Bastrop ISD students under investigation

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Graphic images taken of female students circulating on Snapchat are under investigation by the Bastrop Independent School District and its police department.

The images, involving students at Bastrop High School and Cedar Creek High School, were put on the photo messaging app by students who did not have permission to use them.

A BISD spokesperson says the accounts were created for the express purpose of sharing the images.

“Bastrop ISD stands firm in not tolerating bullying or cyberbullying on our campuses,” BISD executive direction of communications Kristi Lee said. “We appreciate the quick response of students in reporting the incident and in assisting the administration in the investigation, and we will take swift and appropriate action against anyone involved.

The district’s investigation is ongoing.