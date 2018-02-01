Elderly couple escapes fire that spread to their Taylor home

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in Williamson County Thursday afternoon that spread to two homes.

The fire is in the 700 block of Washburn St. in Taylor, Texas. Video from a KXAN viewer shows flames coming from the structure as crews spray it with hoses. One house is completely destroyed, while the second has flames showing.

An elderly couple living in the second home was able to get out safely, says Taylor spokesperson Pamela Cosel. Firefighters are pouring water on their roof, and while it is still standing, it will be unliveable. No other homes are being threatened at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.