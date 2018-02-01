Elderly couple escapes fire that spread to their Taylor home

By Published: Updated:
Home in Taylor on Washburn Street on fire on Feb. 1, 2018. (Courtesy: Peter Reinhardt)
Home in Taylor on Washburn Street on fire on Feb. 1, 2018. (Courtesy: Peter Reinhardt)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in Williamson County Thursday afternoon that spread to two homes.

The fire is in the 700 block of Washburn St. in Taylor, Texas. Video from a KXAN viewer shows flames coming from the structure as crews spray it with hoses. One house is completely destroyed, while the second has flames showing.

An elderly couple living in the second home was able to get out safely, says Taylor spokesperson Pamela Cosel. Firefighters are pouring water on their roof, and while it is still standing, it will be unliveable. No other homes are being threatened at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s