All clear given at Del Valle High School after threat

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Del Valle High School had to shelter in place for several hours Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the shelter-in-place stemmed from a report they received that a student might have brought a weapon to school.

The Del Valle Independent School District said authorities deemed the campus safe but did not indicate if a weapon was found. “We take all reports seriously and safety remains a top priority of the district,” said the district in an email.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 11:30 a.m.