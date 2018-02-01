All clear given at Del Valle High School after threat

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Del Valle High School (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
FILE - Del Valle High School (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Del Valle High School had to shelter in place for several hours Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the shelter-in-place stemmed from a report they received that a student might have brought a weapon to school. 

The Del Valle Independent School District said authorities deemed the campus safe but did not indicate if a weapon was found. “We take all reports seriously and safety remains a top priority of the district,” said the district in an email.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 11:30 a.m.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s