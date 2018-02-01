Current and former Juvenile Justice Dept. employees arrested

Related Coverage Texas Juvenile Justice Department staff members accused of sexual misconduct

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a month-long investigation into sexual misconduct involving state employees at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD), Texas Rangers issued arrest warrants for five current or former employees of the agency.

Four of the suspects were arrested Thursday, while one suspect remains at large and may be out of state. The suspects are accused of using excessive force against juveniles in state custody. Some of the suspects are also accused of falsifying entry for leave time and theft by a public servant.

The Dallas Morning News reported at the beginning of November that allegations came to light in May accusing four Gainesville State School staff members of sexual misconduct. In at least two cases, female staff members are accused of having sex with boys in custody. TJJD executive director David Reilly said it has since implemented additional measures to keep safety a priority.

“Misconduct on the part of employees entrusted with the responsibility of protecting our youth will not be tolerated,” said Gov. Greg Abbot, who initiated Texas Rangers to investigate.

The suspects arrested Thursday included:

Derrick Goodman, 56, charged with official oppression

Shannon Hoaglen, 41, charged with official oppression

Derrick Day, 39, charged with official oppression

Morsello Hooker, 31, charged with official oppression. Hooker formerly worked at the TJJD facility in Brownwood. He was arrested in Brownwood and was booked into the Brown County Jail.

Two of the suspects, Goodman and Hoaglen, were arrested while working at the Gainesville facility. All of them except for Hooker were booked into the Cooke County Jail.