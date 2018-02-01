Construction worker in San Marcos injured after getting pinned by beam

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency crews in San Marcos worked quickly to free a construction worker who was pinned underneath a beam.

San Marcos police say the construction accident happened in the area of Post Road and Aquarena Springs Drive just before 11 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation confirms the person injured is a contractor’s employee on a state project.

STAR Flight landed at Bobcat Stadium and transported the person to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

