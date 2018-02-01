Construction worker in San Marcos injured after getting pinned by beam

Construction worker working on a TxDOT project was injured when a beam pinned him on Feb. 1, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Construction worker working on a TxDOT project was injured when a beam pinned him on Feb. 1, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency crews in San Marcos worked quickly to free a construction worker who was pinned underneath a beam.

San Marcos police say the construction accident happened in the area of Post Road and Aquarena Springs Drive just before 11 a.m. The Texas Department of Transportation confirms the person injured is a contractor’s employee on a state project.

STAR Flight landed at Bobcat Stadium and transported the person to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available. 

