Central Texas man indicted in slaying of woman, toddler

WACO, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Central Texas man on a capital murder charge in the fatal November shooting of a toddler believed to be his daughter and the child’s mother.

The McLennan County grand jury in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday indicted Christopher Paul Weiss in the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Valarie Martinez and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah. Their bodies were found Nov. 5 near at Tradinghouse Reservoir near Waco.

Investigators say the 26-year-old Temple, Texas, man had had a relationship with Martinez and she bore his child.

Weiss remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $1 million. Prosecutors haven’t said if they’ll seek the death penalty for Weiss. Otherwise, a conviction would result in life imprisonment without parole.

A message left for Weiss’ defense attorney wasn’t returned.