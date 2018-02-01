Bigger American Airlines planes have tinier bathrooms

some new Boeing 737 MAX plane bathrooms are drawing complaints from customers and flight attendants because of how small they are (KING Photo)
SEATTLE (KING) — Cramped quarters in some new Boeing 737 MAX plane bathrooms are drawing complaints from customers and flight attendants.

Specifically, the smaller lavatories are confined to American Airlines’ newer jets. American is one of just a few carriers flying the new 737 MAX. The bathrooms were built to the airline’s specifications.

The new bathrooms are 24.5 inches wide. That’s ten inches more narrow than the airline’s older 737 models. The smaller bathrooms allow American to fit 12 more seats in the cabin. Customers and flight attendants have complained the sinks are so tiny, they can only wash one hand at a time.

American Airlines flies out of the Barbara Jordan terminal at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

