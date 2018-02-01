Austin City Council considers stance against border wall companies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Austin council members and Mayor Steve Adler are proposing a resolution to stop the city from working with any company that designs, builds, or finances President Donald Trump’s $25 billion proposed border wall between Texas and Mexico.

The proposal needs one more supporter to pass city council.

“In Austin we build bridges, not walls,” said Mayor Steve Adler at a press conference on Thursday morning.

Council Member Sabino “Pio” Renteria told KXAN, “We have a shared history. And more importantly, we have a shared future. That is why we in Austin are interested in building economic bridges, not expensive walls.”

Congress is expected to take up the border wall proposal when it debates an overall immigration reform package this year.

Four companies already have been tapped to design and build wall prototypes, including Texas-based Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

KXAN is reaching out to workers and construction companies to find out how this would impact the city of Austin.