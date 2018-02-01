Armed suspect robs Prosperity Bank in west Austin

The suspect in the robbery of Prosperity Bank at 3401 Northland Dr. in west Austin on Feb. 1, 2018 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Prosperity Bank in west Austin was robbed by an armed suspect Thursday afternoon, next door to a Chase Bank robbed last week.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 40s, 5-feet-tall, medium build and clean shaven, walked into the bank at 3401 Northland Dr. — just west of MoPac Expressway — around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit and the FBI Central Texas Robbery Task Force are investigating the robbery. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, reflective sunglasses, black pants and dark colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This has been the sixth Austin bank robbery this year. In 2017, the sixth bank robbery did not happen until April 29. In the Chase Bank robbery on Jan. 25, a suspect described by police as a black male in his 40s or 50s gave a teller a demand note and left with cash.

Police at the scene of the Prosperity Bank at 3401 Northland Dr. in Austin following a robbery on Feb. 1, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
