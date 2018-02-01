6-year-old with epilepsy receives Texas’ first medical marijuana

SCHULENBURG, Texas (KXAN) — One of the three companies licensed to produce and sell low-level THC for epilepsy patients has delivered its first order to a 6-year-old girl.

Knox Medical, which operates in Schulenburg, says it delivered the cannabis to the child on Thursday through the company’s direct-to-patient delivery service, becoming the first company to distribute medical marijuana in Texas. Knox Medical operates under the license Cansortium Texas, which it was granted by the state on Sept. 1, 2017. The Florida-based company is already operating in Florida, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

“For Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy, the wait for medical cannabis is finally over,” said José Hidalgo, founder and CEO of Knox Medical, in a press release. “Patients deserve medical relief and Knox Medical is proud to work with physicians and caregivers, and in close coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety, to provide this medicine that exceeds the most rigorous standards for quality and consistency. This is a historic day for Texas and we will work tirelessly to uphold the trust and responsibility the state has placed in Knox Medical.”

In 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the Texas Compassionate Use Act. The law required the Texas Department of Public Safety to create a secure registry of physicians who treat epilepsy for the purpose of prescribing medical marijuana to people who are diagnosed with intractable epilepsy. Even though the state received 43 applications for dispensing licenses, it only approved three licenses by the end of 2017. Dispensaries can only fulfill a patient’s order if they have an active prescription from a physician who is registered to prescribe THC.

Austin-based Compassionate Cultivation was the second dispensary to receive the license. Surterra Texas was licensed on Dec. 15, 2017. All the companies who filed for the license had to pay a $490,000 fee, followed by a renewal license every two years for nearly $320,000.

Compassionate Cultivation, which is located in south Travis County, planted cannabis seeds at the end of October. Generally, it takes the crop about three months to grow and be refined into oil ready for distribution.