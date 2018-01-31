Wrong meter readings led to high Austin water bills over the summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 7,000 Austin Energy customers will receive refunds on their water bills after the city determined the anomalies associated with their summer water bill were due to user error and incorrect meter readings.

After the customers received bills for August and September 2017 usage, the city says it received questions from people about the abnormally high bill in September. The city determined the usage in August was abnormally low, but then “overly concentrated” in September. The city’s investigation revealed the incorrect meter reads happened during the time the city was transitioning between two vendors that read city water meters. The September reads were read by the new vendor, Bermex, while the August reads were done by Corix Utilities.

The city believes approximately 7,400 customers were impacted by the misreads and were charged more for the two-month period than if their use had been equally spread across the months. The investigation also revealed the misreads were clustered on 135 of 1,080 meter-reading routes. Another 700 customers who had significantly higher September bills compared to previous years may qualify for an additional High Bill Administrative Adjustment if their usage can’t be explained or was unintended.

The customers who were affected will receive a credit on their bill, with the credit averaging $20 and not exceeding $80 in most instances. The city says the total credit due to the misreads will cost the city around $138,000. Customers should expect credits to be applied by mid-March.

“We should have found this faster and we should have found it ourselves. We should have had better safeguards against unreasonable water meter reads,” said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. “We apologize to those affected by this anomaly and we hold ourselves accountable for improving our processes so that they do not recur. Customers must have confidence that their utility bills are measured and billed accurately.”

To prevent incorrect meter reads, the city says it is now requiring meter readers to take photographs of each meter read. While this process will take more time and money, the city says “it is necessary to create a visual record of each meter read.”

Years of Complaints

While this recent development only addresses this past summer’s billing irregularities, Austin Energy has been fielding complaints about inaccurate billing for the past several years.

In early 2014, a KXAN Investigation uncovered 550 customers were overbilled in 2012 due to incorrect meter reads. In 2001 the city of Austin started a partnership with Corix Utilities to read its meters.

In the summer of 2015, KXAN did multiple reports on customers who reported high water bills that couldn’t be explained. At the time, Austin Energy told KXAN there wasn’t a widespread billing issue and that its billing system was 98 percent accurate.

In 2016, Council Member Ellen Troxclair pushed for and got a resolution passed to give utility customers a way to dispute an abnormally high water bill (High Bill Administrative Adjustment). In the same year, the city decided to spend $80 million on smart meters that would replace all the manual-read water meters across the city. Before making the decision to move forward with the smart meters, the city tested the meters in the River Place neighborhood.

The city of Austin will hold a news conference on the developments at 11 a.m. KXAN.com will live stream the briefing within this story.