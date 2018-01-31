Several Texas GOP lawmakers on Amtrak train that crashed in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rep. Bill Flores, R-Austin, confirms via a tweet that he and his wife were on the train. He says they are okay. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, and Senator Ted Cruz both say they’re also okay. Several other Texas lawmakers who were going to the retreat decided to drive themselves, such as Blake Farenhold, R-Corpus Christi, and Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio.

