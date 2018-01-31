Traffic stop in Kyle leads to Mexican man’s arrest, ICE detainer

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Family and friends of a 46-year-old Mexican man are holding a rally for him at the Hays County Jail Wednesday evening after they said he was arrested by local authorities for a traffic violation and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says on Jan. 30 just before 5 a.m., Victor Alejandro Avendano-Ramirez was pulled over for a traffic violation in the city of Kyle. Avendano-Ramirez’s family says he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

The Kyle police officer discovered Avendano-Ramirez had two warrants out for his arrest, one for driving without a driver’s license and another for violating a promise to appear in court — both Class C misdemeanors. The officer arrested and transported Avendano-Ramirez to the Hays County Jail.

During the booking process, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office says Avendano-Ramirez admitted that he was not a U.S. citizen and was born in Mexico. Authorities have not answered questions from KXAN with clarification on his immigration status.

The agency notified ICE and they placed a detainer on him. ICE arrived Wednesday morning and took custody of the suspect. A spokesperson for ICE says they are looking into details of the federal detainer.

Mano Amiga, a nonprofit that helps the immigrant community, says Avendano-Ramirez is a father to three children and his “family is in deep mourning without him.” The organization says his family regularly attends services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wimberley and are active members in their community.

Mano Amiga and Wimberley Indivisible will hold the rally at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Hays County Jail located at 1307 Uhland Rd. in San Marcos.