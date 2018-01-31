Texas leaders react to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump focused on immigration, infrastructure and the economy Tuesday night in his first State of the Union address. Here’s a few reactions from Texas leaders on both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas

“I think he tried to reach out on a bipartisan basis and he reminded not only us, but the American people, that we work for them, that we are one people and that Washington needs to get things done for them.”

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas

“You know the real state of the union under Trump is chaos, division, pitting one group of Americans against another.”

Rep. Michael Thomas McCaul Sr., R-Texas

“All in all, I thought it was a very positive speech to both sides of the aisle to come together as Americans.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

“Tonight’s State of the Union address from President Trump laid out big ideas and clear goals for the upcoming year. I support his call for greater bipartisanship in pursuing priorities that increase opportunity and strengthen the foundation of America.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

“The president highlighted the tremendous successes we had in 2017: passing a historic tax cut, reducing regulations, repealing the Obamacare individual mandate, and confirming a record number of strong constitutionalist judges. And the President underscored the incredible victories for working men and women that we’re seeing. More jobs, higher wages, more opportunities. Those are the top priorities of Texans. And I think 2017 in a very real way, Republican majorities in Congress and the Republican administration delivered on our promises. We need to continue delivering on those promises in 2018.”