Steakout! Deputy finds $100 in stolen H-E-B beef during traffic stop

By Published:
Steaks stolen from H-E-B in Fayette County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Steaks stolen from H-E-B in Fayette County on Jan. 30, 2018 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Don’t mess with Texas, yes — but almost just as importantly, don’t mess with H-E-B steak.

That message was reiterated Tuesday to two men found with $100 worth of stolen steaks during a traffic stop on US 77 in Fayette County.

The suspects, 61-year-old Ronny Kneip, of Warrenton, and 57-year-old Kennan Tyler, of La Grange, were driving on the highway around 7:19 p.m. when they were pulled over by a Fayette County narcotics deputy near Rocky Acres Lane, a few miles north of La Grange.

After the driver gave permission for his Ford Mustang to be searched, the deputy saw several packages of beef steaks from H-E-B. When asked, one of the men admitted to stealing the steaks.

Charges are pending for both suspects. The whereabouts of the steaks are currently unknown.

