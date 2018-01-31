State Senate takes up free speech on Texas campuses

File image of the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Senate is set to address free speech on campuses across the state in a hearing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which will be held at the student center on the campus of Texas State University, lawmakers will hear invited and public testimony relating to the First Amendment.

According to a state Senate advisory, the group will focus on one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s interim charges, which aims to “ascertain any restrictions on Freedom of Speech rights that Texas students face in expressing their views on campus along with freedoms of the press, religion, and assembly.”

Out of the meeting, the State Affairs committee will come up with recommendations to policy changes that “protect First Amendment rights” while enhancing the “free speech environment on campus,” per Patrick’s charge.

The irony about Wednesday’s meeting? Public testimony is limited to 2 minutes.

To watch the 10 a.m. meeting live, click here.

