Splash pad, amphitheater headed to downtown Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Heritage Square sign and pillars have stood at the corner of Main and Fourth streets since 1986, and the entrance will soon look a lot different.

On Monday, Taylor City Council finally approved funding for renovations to Heritage Square. The $3.4 million makeover includes a splash pad, an amphitheater, a children’s play area, as well as space for a farmers market.

“This is going to be an attraction, we see this as something that’s going to draw families down here,” said Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell.

Many welcome the change, but some Taylorites want to make sure the city preserves part of the park’s history by keeping the bandstand that is original to the square, built nearly a century ago.

“This is one thing that’s left here on this square that represents Taylor from the early years,” explains Irene Michna, who was born and raised in Taylor. “There’s a lot of us here in Taylor that have been here forever, that we have those little sentiments.”

The city is working with the community to incorporate the bandstand into the new plan — a concept that is expected to give Taylor a boost.

“I think it’s going to be an asset to our town and to our park especially,” said Michna.

The city is still in the process of finalizing the exact locations of each feature within the park, so it’s unclear when construction will begin.

The majority of the project, $3 million, will be paid for by bonds. The city says those bonds will be repaid through Taylor’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone fund, which won’t cost taxpayers anymore money. The city also got a $250,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Heritage Square is located across the street from the soon-to-be skate park. The city began construction last December, and the work is expected to be done by June.