San Antonio bakery makes ‘Tide Pods’ pan dulce

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Leave it up to a baker in San Antonio to make Tide Pods-inspired pan dulce.

On Tuesday, Cakes by Jandy posted a photo of the flaky dessert decked with crescent shapes in blue and red on its Instagram. The bakery, which doesn’t seem to have a storefront, takes orders for specialty celebration cakes and conchas.

The baker did make it clear that people should “NOT eat tide pods,” and instead just indulge in the tasty Mexican pastry.

Apparently, sweets inspired by the Tide Pods are all the rage. A donut shop in Wichita, Kansas, joined in on the craze by making donuts in the same color as the pods.