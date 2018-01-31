PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon rises

The moon turns a reddish hue as it passes through the earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While lunar viewers in Austin missed out on the Super Blue Blood Moon show Wednesday morning because of fog, others in Central Texas and around the world got a good view of the unique phenomenon.

A super moon happens when the moon orbits close to the earth, a blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a month and a blood moon is a lunar eclipse that happens when the Earth’s shadow passes over the moon. It’s rare for all three events to coincide — the last time they did in the Western Hemisphere was in 1866.

Super Blue Blood moon makes an appearance

