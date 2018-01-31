PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon rises

Related Coverage Videos and pictures of rare Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While lunar viewers in Austin missed out on the Super Blue Blood Moon show Wednesday morning because of fog, others in Central Texas and around the world got a good view of the unique phenomenon.

A super moon happens when the moon orbits close to the earth, a blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a month and a blood moon is a lunar eclipse that happens when the Earth’s shadow passes over the moon. It’s rare for all three events to coincide — the last time they did in the Western Hemisphere was in 1866.

Super Blue Blood moon makes an appearance View as list View as gallery Open Gallery AMBOY, CA - JANUARY 30: The Moon rises over the Mojave Desert before becoming a so-called "super blue blood moon" when it becomes totally eclipsed before dawn, on January 30, 2018 near Amboy, California. The "super blue blood moon" is a rare 'lunar trifecta' event in which the Moon is at its closest to the Earth, appearing about 14 percent brighter than usual, and is simultaneously a 'blue moon', the second full moon in the same month, as well as a total lunar eclipse or 'blood moon'. Such a lunar event that hasn't been seen since 1866. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) A super blue blood moon in Austin Jan. 31, 2018 (Courtesy Noel Del Rio) A lunar eclipse as seen from Leander Jan. 31, 2018 (Courtesy Harry Ransier) A lunar eclipse as seen from Lakeway Jan. 31, 2018 (Courtesy Tom Connors) A blood moon as seen in Spicewood Jan. 31, 2018 (Courtesy Jeffrey Bowers) A blood moon as seen in Spicewood Jan. 31, 2018 (Courtesy Jeffrey Bowers) A super blue blood moon is seen setting behind the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Blood moon from Lakeway Jan. 31, 2018 (KXAN Photo) Blood moon from Lakeway Jan. 31, 2018 (KXAN Photo) The moon passes into the earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) The moon turns a reddish hue as it passes through the earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A rare occurrence called a 'Super Blue Blood Moon' sets behind Santa Monica Mountains is seen at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)