PHOTOS: Super Blue Blood Moon rises

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While lunar viewers in Austin missed out on the Super Blue Blood Moon show Wednesday morning because of fog, others in Central Texas and around the world got a good view of the unique phenomenon.
A super moon happens when the moon orbits close to the earth, a blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a month and a blood moon is a lunar eclipse that happens when the Earth’s shadow passes over the moon. It’s rare for all three events to coincide — the last time they did in the Western Hemisphere was in 1866.