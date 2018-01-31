PHOTOS: Person of interest in assault of UT student on the Drag

Related Coverage UT police searching for man accused of attacking female student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released photos of a person of interest in an assault by contact case involving a University of Texas at Austin student.

UT police said the student’s pants and underwear were pulled down by a man as she was walking with a group of friends in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street — commonly known as the Drag — near West 24th Street on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 3 a.m.

Det. Calvin Pierce with APD said in a briefing Wednesday the person in the photo is a possible suspect and they’d like to speak with him.

A group of friends chased after the suspect, described at the time as a Hispanic man in his early 20s wearing “Hipster-style” glasses.

Anyone with information on the case can call UTPD at 512-471-4441 ext. 9 or the Austin Police Department tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).