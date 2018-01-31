PHOTOS: Person of interest in assault of UT student on the Drag

By Published:
The person of interest in the assault of a UT student in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street -- commonly known as the Drag -- near West 24th Street on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 3 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)
The person of interest in the assault of a UT student in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street -- commonly known as the Drag -- near West 24th Street on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 3 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released photos of a person of interest in an assault by contact case involving a University of Texas at Austin student.

UT police said the student’s pants and underwear were pulled down by a man as she was walking with a group of friends in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street — commonly known as the Drag — near West 24th Street on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 3 a.m.

Det. Calvin Pierce with APD said in a briefing Wednesday the person in the photo is a possible suspect and they’d like to speak with him.

A group of friends chased after the suspect, described at the time as a Hispanic man in his early 20s wearing “Hipster-style” glasses.

Anyone with information on the case can call UTPD at 512-471-4441 ext. 9 or the Austin Police Department tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

The person of interest in the assault of a UT student in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street -- commonly known as the Drag -- near West 24th Street on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 3 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)
The person of interest in the assault of a UT student in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street — commonly known as the Drag — near West 24th Street on Sunday, Jan. 21 around 3 a.m. (Austin Police Department Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s