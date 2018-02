MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 40s has been killed in a shooting in Manor, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The shooting happened on William Harrison Street in a neighborhood next to Presidential Meadows Elementary School and US 290 — about a mile east of downtown Manor. Medics were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.