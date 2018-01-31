Llano police chief, three officers indicted on charges

By Published:
FILE - Llano Police Department vehicle (Llano Police Department Facebook Photo)
FILE - Llano Police Department vehicle (Llano Police Department Facebook Photo)

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano police chief along with two of his officers have all been indicted on official oppression charges.

The Llano County District Attorney’s Office says Chief Kevin Ratliff, Ofc. Aimee Shannon and Sgt. Jared Latta were all suspended on Jan. 12 as part of the ongoing investigation. Ofc. Grant Harden, who was already indicted in December on six separate counts, was indicted on two new counts of official oppression and tampering with a government record.

Harden’s case is not related to the other three employee’s cases, the DA said. Harden is accused of trying to “alter or destroy” a video and audio recording of the arrest of two individuals over the summer. Harden is also charged with assaulting and “using excessive force” against a woman during the June 20 arrest.

Former Llano Officer Lisa Sloan was also indicted on an unrelated incident of tampering with evidence. Sloan is accused of giving confidential information to someone outside law enforcement.

With nearly half of the Llano Police Department under criminal scrutiny, Llano City Manager Scott Edmonson appointed Ofc. Kenneth Poe as interim police chief.

Llano Police Officer Grant Harden was booked into the county jail Tuesday on a six-count indictment. (Llano County Sheriff's Office)
Llano Police Officer Grant Harden was booked into the county jail Tuesday on a six-count indictment. (Llano County Sheriff’s Office)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s