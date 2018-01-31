Llano police chief, three officers indicted on charges

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano police chief along with two of his officers have all been indicted on official oppression charges.

The Llano County District Attorney’s Office says Chief Kevin Ratliff, Ofc. Aimee Shannon and Sgt. Jared Latta were all suspended on Jan. 12 as part of the ongoing investigation. Ofc. Grant Harden, who was already indicted in December on six separate counts, was indicted on two new counts of official oppression and tampering with a government record.

Harden’s case is not related to the other three employee’s cases, the DA said. Harden is accused of trying to “alter or destroy” a video and audio recording of the arrest of two individuals over the summer. Harden is also charged with assaulting and “using excessive force” against a woman during the June 20 arrest.

Former Llano Officer Lisa Sloan was also indicted on an unrelated incident of tampering with evidence. Sloan is accused of giving confidential information to someone outside law enforcement.

With nearly half of the Llano Police Department under criminal scrutiny, Llano City Manager Scott Edmonson appointed Ofc. Kenneth Poe as interim police chief.