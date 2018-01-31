I-35 Blanco River bridge closed in San Marcos after semi-truck hits it

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler drifted off the highway Wednesday morning and crashed into the supports of the Blanco River access road bridge.

Texas Department of Transportation crews closed the bridge before 9 a.m. to inspect it. The semi-truck had been driving south on Interstate 35 when it went through the median and traveled down the embankment before smashing into the bridge. The driver went to South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the city of San Marcos.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and it’s not known why the truck left the road.

Traffic is being detoured away from the bridge on I-35 and the Blanco River turnaround is shut down on both sides.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The southbound Blanco River access road bridge on IH-35 is closed while TxDOT crews inspect the bridge after it was hit by a semi truck early this morning. pic.twitter.com/yHynq8NxWj — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) January 31, 2018