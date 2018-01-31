I-35 Blanco River bridge closed in San Marcos after semi-truck hits it

By Published:
A semi hit the Blanco River Access Road bridge in San Marcos Jan. 31, 2018 (City of San Marcos Photo)
A semi hit the Blanco River Access Road bridge in San Marcos Jan. 31, 2018 (City of San Marcos Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler drifted off the highway Wednesday morning and crashed into the supports of the Blanco River access road bridge.

Texas Department of Transportation crews closed the bridge before 9 a.m. to inspect it. The semi-truck had been driving south on Interstate 35 when it went through the median and traveled down the embankment before smashing into the bridge. The driver went to South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the city of San Marcos.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and it’s not known why the truck left the road.

Traffic is being detoured away from the bridge on I-35 and the Blanco River turnaround is shut down on both sides.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s